Hemenway Trust Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 3.6% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,090. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $91.71 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.76. The company has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.