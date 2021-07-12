Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 370 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,393,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

