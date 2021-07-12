HempCoin Trading Down 26.7% Over Last Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $738.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,459.08 or 1.00052414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00040682 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007098 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00057770 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000904 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000119 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,637,513 coins and its circulating supply is 262,502,363 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.