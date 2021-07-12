Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 176,610 BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 176,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 334,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $470,000. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYN opened at $14.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

