Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 38,828 ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 38,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

