Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.57 Million in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Saratoga Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 195.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.