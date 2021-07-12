Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.67 Million in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $285,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $4,089,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $614,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 40,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.76.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $189.67 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $98.62 and a one year high of $203.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.61. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

