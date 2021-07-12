Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.25 Million Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 173,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $814,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $12.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage bought 2,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $40,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

