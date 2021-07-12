Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

