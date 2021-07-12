Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $184,178,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8,868.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,235,000 after acquiring an additional 840,864 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 190.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,562,000 after acquiring an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.56.

NYSE IQV opened at $251.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.71. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.60 and a twelve month high of $254.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

