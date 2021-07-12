Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE HESM opened at $24.39 on Friday. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company has a market cap of $610.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.4526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.17%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

