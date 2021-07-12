Hoge Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.03 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $41.03 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.73 or 0.00909780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 406,963,538,338 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

