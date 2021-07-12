Honest 24-Hour Volume Reaches $530,044.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $530,044.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00112433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00158413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,136.46 or 0.99992060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.13 or 0.00956965 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.