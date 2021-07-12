Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

HKXCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. cut shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HKXCY opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $74.21.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

