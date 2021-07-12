Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $14,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 35.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7,108.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,037,331 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 811,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 24.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.16. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

