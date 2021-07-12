HRT Financial LP Invests $4.23 Million in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 132,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,512,000 after buying an additional 157,638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after buying an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,053,000 after buying an additional 1,399,705 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,255,000 after buying an additional 2,747,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,557,000 after buying an additional 180,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

