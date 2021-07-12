HRT Financial LP Invests $4.59 Million in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Duke Realty by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 165,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Duke Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Duke Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Duke Realty by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 83,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $49.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

