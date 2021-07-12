HRT Financial LP Invests $4.98 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 439,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,742,000 after purchasing an additional 195,017 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 58,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,938,000 after purchasing an additional 313,505 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $144.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.01.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

