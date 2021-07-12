HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 38,977 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 158,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after acquiring an additional 61,014 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $762,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $141.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

