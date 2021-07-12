HRT Financial LP Sells 440,119 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

HRT Financial LP lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 440,119 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,544,000 after acquiring an additional 258,351 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.