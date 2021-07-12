HRT Financial LP Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 30,344 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 420,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.14. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.