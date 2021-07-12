HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 203,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.12% of Vontier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $30,713,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $6,953,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Vontier stock opened at $32.39 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

