Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$13.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.31.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of HBM traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.59. 599,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -14.13. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.89.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$378,070.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

