Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 182.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,959 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,432 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

