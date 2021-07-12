Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,665,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $199,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

