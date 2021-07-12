Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 285.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 529.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 119,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,630,000 after buying an additional 25,539 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 54,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $205.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,255. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.45. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

