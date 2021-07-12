Huobi BTC Market Capitalization Achieves $1.31 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $9.84 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $32,891.99 or 1.00467196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00110296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00160941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,792.15 or 1.00162255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.37 or 0.00957173 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

