Hyper Finance Price Down 7.7% This Week (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $669,076.56 and approximately $137.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00044780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00113235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00158832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,067.40 or 0.99982304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.00960056 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

