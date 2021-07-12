Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hyve Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Monday, May 17th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt raised Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Hyve Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hyve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 181.43 ($2.37).

HYVE traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 133.10 ($1.74). The company had a trading volume of 333,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,989. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.67. Hyve Group has a 52 week low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The stock has a market cap of £352.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

