Hyve Group’s (HYVE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at

reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock.

HYVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hyve Group to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hyve Group to an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hyve Group to an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 173.33 ($2.26).

HYVE stock opened at GBX 132 ($1.72) on Friday. Hyve Group has a 12-month low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The stock has a market cap of £349.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.67.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

