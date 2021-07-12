I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT Raised to $102.98

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price target hoisted by China Renaissance Securities from $78.91 to $102.98 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB stock opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 0.75. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in I-Mab by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in I-Mab by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after buying an additional 1,038,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,387,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.