Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12,657.00 or 0.38220634 BTC on popular exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $51,155.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00113565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00160887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,229.70 or 1.00344453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.61 or 0.00959103 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

