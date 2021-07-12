Idea Men, Llc Sells 423,812 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 423,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $16,037,046.08. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Idea Men, Llc sold 407,487 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $13,157,755.23.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Idea Men, Llc sold 534,247 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $17,678,233.23.

GoodRx stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.96. 17,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

