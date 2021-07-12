IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$55.00 at National Bank Financial

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

IGM Financial stock opened at C$43.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$28.88 and a one year high of C$45.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.56.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$800.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.0572352 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

