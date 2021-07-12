Immersion Capital LLP Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Immersion Capital LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.3% of Immersion Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Immersion Capital LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.56.

Visa stock opened at $238.78 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $241.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.29. The company has a market capitalization of $465.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

