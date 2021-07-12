Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Immunic alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMUX. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.25. Immunic has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $272.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.04.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Immunic by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 311.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 45,018.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.