indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ INDI opened at $9.06 on Monday. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 0.17.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile
