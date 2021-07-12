indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $9.06 on Monday. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 0.17.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.