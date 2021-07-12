Inherent Group LP Has $237,000 Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Inherent Group LP cut its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657,014 shares during the quarter. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1,712.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

VITL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $796.50 million and a P/E ratio of 76.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million.

In other news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $358,558.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,673.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,909 shares of company stock worth $12,381,341 in the last ninety days.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.