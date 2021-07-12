Inherent Group LP Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)

Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 195,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000. Gores Holdings VI comprises approximately 0.4% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Inherent Group LP owned approximately 0.57% of Gores Holdings VI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHVI. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gores Holdings VI alerts:

GHVI opened at $14.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.