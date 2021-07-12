Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 6.6%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price was down 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67. Approximately 1,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 181,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.86.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.