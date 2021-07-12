Insider Buying: BankFinancial Co. (NYSE:BFIN) Director Acquires 3,650 Shares of Stock

BankFinancial Co. (NYSE:BFIN) Director Debra Zukonik acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50.

BFIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 49,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,432. BankFinancial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

