Insider Buying: BankFinancial Co. (NYSE:BFIN) Director Acquires 3,650 Shares of Stock

BankFinancial Co. (NYSE:BFIN) Director Debra Zukonik acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50.
BFIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 49,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,432. BankFinancial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $11.96.
BankFinancial Company Profile
