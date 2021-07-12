Insider Buying: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.69. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $31.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.56.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

CERE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

