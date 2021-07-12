Insider Buying: electroCore, Inc. (NYSE:ECOR) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NYSE:ECOR) Director Thomas J. Errico bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Shares of ECOR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.11. 22,167 shares of the stock traded hands.

Get electroCore alerts:

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.