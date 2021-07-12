Insider Buying: electroCore, Inc. (NYSE:ECOR) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NYSE:ECOR) Director Thomas J. Errico bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.
Shares of ECOR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.11. 22,167 shares of the stock traded hands.
About electroCore
