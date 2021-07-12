Insider Buying: Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) Major Shareholder Buys 47,388 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 47,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,208.64. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE LOV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.82. 2,624 shares of the company traded hands.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

