Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $2,795,550.00.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $2,896,200.00.

Shares of NYSE TXG traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.50. 392,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,551. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.