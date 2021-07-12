Insider Selling: Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ADMS) Insider Sells 6,200 Shares of Stock

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ADMS) insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00.

NYSE:ADMS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 172,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,629. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

