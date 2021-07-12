Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) COO Sells 14,583 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams sold 14,583 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $583,320.00.

R Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, R Mark Adams sold 8,914 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $345,595.78.

On Thursday, July 8th, R Mark Adams sold 3,125 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $116,156.25.

Shares of NYSE:ADPT traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 339,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,444. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

