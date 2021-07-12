Insider Selling: AudioEye, Inc. (NYSE:AEYE) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NYSE:AEYE) insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $159,700.00.

Shares of NYSE AEYE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.03. 526 shares of the company traded hands.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

