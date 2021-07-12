Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Major Shareholder Sells 17,249 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 17,249 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $433,294.88. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $819,432.30.

On Friday, June 25th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $851,774.22.

On Thursday, July 8th, Langley Steinert sold 27,005 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $680,796.05.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $839,335.02.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $795,175.86.

CARG traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,596. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

