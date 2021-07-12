Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) CFO Frank Stokes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $1,095,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSTL traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.78. 20,101 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

